The closures of the median crossovers between Burroughsville Road and Farm-to-Market Road 1686 in Telferner have been postponed, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The closures are postponed until Sept. 23, according to the news release.
When the work continues, drivers are asked to proceed with caution, especially in work zone areas, by slowing down, reducing distractions and staying focused on the road.
