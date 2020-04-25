U.S. Coast Guard generic
File photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Coast Guard assisted five mariners Saturday after their vessels became disabled between the Matagorda Jetties near Port O’Connor.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified of a 21-foot pleasure craft with three mariners aboard and a 25-foot pleasure craft with two mariners aboard that had both become beset by weather in the same area.

Watchstanders issued a marine assistance request broadcast.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew was launched to the scene and remained on-scene until a salvage boat arrived to tow the 25-foot vessel back to Froggy’s Bait Dock.

The boat crew then towed the 21-foot disabled vessel to The Fishing Center in Port O’Connor.

No injuries were reported.

Weather on scene was reported as 3-foot seas with 17 mph winds.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.