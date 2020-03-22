The Coast Guard assisted two mariners after their vessel became disabled in the Intracoastal Waterway near Port O'Connor on Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified of a 36-foot pleasure craft that had experienced an engine failure with two mariners aboard.
Coast Guard officials sent a boat crew to the scene and towed the disabled vessel to Charlies Bait Camp in Seadrift. No injuries were reported.
"We urge mariners to file a float plan with a family member or friend and ensure they are equipped with the proper safety gear before leaving shore," said Chief Petty Officer Michael Comess, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command duty officer. "The Coast Guard mobile app provides mariners with the capability to not only file a float plan, but also request emergency assistance and check safety gear."
