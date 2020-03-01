A passer-by found an unmanned, adrift kayak in the vicinity of the Redfish Bay Causeway near Aransas Pass on Sunday.
The Coast Guard is currently searching for its owner.
After the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi received notification of the unmanned kayak, the office issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area.
A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas Response Boat-Small boat crew were launched to search.
Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center at 361-939-0450.
