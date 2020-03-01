The Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found by a passer-by in the vicinity of the Redfish Bay Causeway near Aransas Pass on Sunday.
Officials spent Sunday searching for the missing person in the area.
“Owners of surface water sports watercraft are encouraged to label their watercraft with “If Found” decals to allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid in the search and rescue of the potentially missing individual,” said command duty officer Lt. junior grade Kenneth Hawkins in a statement about the search suspension.
The Coast Guard’s search will remain suspended pending the development of new information.
Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the vessel is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi Command Center at 361-939-0450.
