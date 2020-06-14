The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five boaters after their vessel began taking on water offshore of the Matagorda jetties near Port O’Connor on Saturday afternoon.
Watchstanders in Corpus Christi were notified by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department about a 21-foot vessel with five people aboard taking on water. They issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area to assist.
A helicopter from the Corpus Christi station and a boat crew from the Port O’Connor station were also sent to the scene.
The vessel’s operator was able to beach the vessel about 17 miles south of the Port O’Connor jetties on the Gulf side of Matagorda Island. The helicopter aircrew recovered all five boaters from the beach and transferred them to the Calhoun County Airport in Port Lavaca. There were no reports of injuries.
"We always recommend mariners to carry an emergency position indicating radio beacon or a personal radio beacon, as it allows us to locate individuals when they're in distress while out on the water," said Lt. Dan Gillis, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander, in a news release. "We are glad these mariners were able to make it to shore after their vessel began taking on water and that we could get them safely home to their families."
