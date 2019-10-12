The Coast Guard rescued 10 mariners who were participating in the Harvest Moon Regatta on Friday evening.
A boat crew was dispatched from Station Port O'Connor to assist a sailing vessel that had reported it was taking on water and had an injured person on board about 14 miles offshore Port O'Connor, according to a news release from the Coast Guard. Four people were safely transported to emergency medical services onshore.
Separately, an aircrew left from the Corpus Christi Air Station to help a different sailing vessel that experienced a loss of steering about four miles offshore Port Aransas. Six mariners were hoisted into the helicopter and and transferred to emergency services onshore, according to the news release.
Safety marine information broadcasts have been issued for both adrift vessels.
On Friday, there were reportedly between four- and 12-foot swells with winds ranging from 23 to 46 mph.
"The mariners were well prepared for their distress situation and we were glad to be in a position to assist," Lt. Chris Zink, MH-65 aircraft commander, said in a statement. "We train for these missions regularly, and our crew successfully executed an efficient rescue which resulted in the safe recovery of all survivors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.