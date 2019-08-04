CORPUS CHRISTI – The Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman who went missing while his fishing vessel was at anchor 25 miles offshore near Port Aransas on Sunday morning.
10:40 a.m., Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report of a missing fisherman who was last seen aboard his fishing vessel at 4 a.m.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to search for the missing fisherman.
