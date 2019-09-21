Coastal flood advisory in effect through Sunday morning

A coastal flood advisory is in effect through Sunday morning as higher-than-normal tides are expected along the Texas coast.
Higher-than-normal tides and a “long-period southeasterly swell” were combining to result in water running up beaches Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday afternoon, the coasts were experiencing low tide but seeing relatively high water levels and were expected to increase Saturday evening and overnight.
Water is likely to reach the dunes, which could make driving on the beach difficult to impossible, the service said.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents for gulf-facing beaches through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Swimming conditions may be dangerous near piers and jetties.
