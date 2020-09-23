Tropical Storm Beta has moved on from the Crossroads and is now nearing Louisiana, but a coastal flood advisory remains in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Minor coastal flooding is expected at high tide, and meteorologists expect about 1 foot of inundation, according to the latest forecast. Tides are currently running about 1.5 feet above astronomical tide levels, so additional flooding is possible during high tide cycles through Thursday.
Drivers should take caution while driving, and remember not to drive around barricades or through water when the depth is unclear. Some beach access roads will likely be impassible during high tide. In Port Aransas, the high tide is 12:31 a.m. Thursday; at Bob Hall Pier, it is 12:26 a.m. Thursday, and in Port O'Connor, it is 5:37 a.m. Thursday.
