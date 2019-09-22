Minor coastal flooding is expected because of an easterly fetch across the Gulf of Mexico that will produce swells with long periods impacting the middle Texas coast through Monday morning.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday. Water will likely reach the dunes, making driving on the beach difficult to impossible.
Elevated tide levels between 1 and 1.5 feet are expected along the coast. This will result in water running up the beaches, especially around the time of high tide.
After Sunday morning high tides, tide levels will fall toward low tide in the afternoon, but they will increase again Sunday night.
There is also moderate risk of rip currents for gulf-facing beaches through Monday. Dangerous swimming conditions are possible, especially near piers and jetties.
