Dangerous marine conditions from possible gale force winds and rough seas are expected in South Texas on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
A strong cold front will move through South Texas late Thursday night and through the coast early Friday, with strong northerly winds behind it. Offshore, the winds will be 30 knots with frequent gusts above gale force on Friday. The seas will build up to 13 feet offshore as the winds increase Friday morning.
According to the weather service, the winds at the bays should be 25 to 30 knots with occasional gusts above gale force Friday morning through the afternoon. The seas at the bay will be rough to very rough.
The weather service said mariners without the proper experience or equipment to deal with gale force winds should seek safe harbor before the gale force winds start.
