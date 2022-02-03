A cold front is bringing bitterly cold temperatures, ice and other hazards to the Crossroads.
A winter weather advisory, freeze warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Friday morning in the region, according to the National Weather Service. Friday evening and Saturday morning, a freeze watch will be in effect.
Temperatures are expected to reach as low as the mid-20s Thursday night and Friday morning, and wind chill values could be as low as the teens.
The chance for overnight precipitation Friday night is about 30% and is expected to diminish as the day warms into the morning. Clear skies and little precipitation are expected Friday night and Saturday morning.
Staying safe
Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer said residents should be aware of two potentially serious hazards Friday.
First, extremely low wind chill values will bring dangerously cold temperatures to the region, and residents should stay inside if they can.
Residents who see people outside in the exposed temperatures can call the Victoria Police Department’s nonemergency number, 361-573-3221, to ask for a wellness check inside city limits. For wellness checks outside city limits, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office’s nonemergency number is 361-575-0651. Press 2 for dispatch.
Second, residents should be wary of potential ice on roadways. Overpasses and bridges are especially dangerous.
Finally, residents should monitor their five ‘Ps,’ McBrayer said. People, pets, pipes and plants can be vulnerable during the cold.
Heater hazards
Unfortunately, fires caused by heaters are all too common when temperatures plunge.
Residents should be wary of the hazards associated with using a heater indoors. The Crossroads has seen a number of deadly fires caused by heaters in recent years.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo and Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler said it’s vital that residents be aware of some of the most severe hazards posed by heaters.
- When using a space heater or gas-fueled heater, make sure to crack a window or otherwise allow some air from the outside to come in. This lets any buildup of deadly carbon monoxide gas to escape.
- Make sure there’s nothing within about 3 feet of gas and electric heaters to prevent items from catching fire.
- For electric heaters, use a thick extension cord. Thinner cords can overload, get too hot or short-circuit, potentially causing a fire. Even better is plugging the heater directly into an outlet.
- Don’t snake an extension cord through a doorway or another area where it could get pinched, short-circuit and cause a fire.
- Pay close attention to the locations of children and pets to ensure heaters don’t get knocked over.
- Heat lamps should be securely fastened to prevent pets or the wind from knocking them over.
- Check smoke detectors to ensure they are functioning properly.
- Turn off space heaters when sleeping or away from home.
- Never use an electric oven to heat a home. The heating elements can overheat and explode.
- Never place a space heater in a doorway or another point of escape in case that heater starts a fire, trapping residents in a burning home.
- Douse fireplace ashes with water and put them in a metal container. Never place ashes, even if they appear cool, near woodpiles or wooden fences.
