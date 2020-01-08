A cold front could bring severe storms, hail and tornado conditions to the Crossroads on Friday night and Saturday morning.
The storms could produce hail the size of quarters and wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph, according to a National Weather Service bulletin issued Wednesday morning.
Isolated tornadoes could also occur.
Friday, a 50% chance for storms during the day is expected to increase to 70% at night.
The low that night is forecast at 52 degrees with a high of 66 degrees Saturday.
