A cold front is expected to bring significantly cooler weather, storms and heavy rains to the region Saturday afternoon.
As of Friday, there was a marginal risk for flooding and severe thunderstorms in the Crossroads and other parts of South Texas, according to a National Weather Service news release.
Many parts of the Crossroads could get between 0.5 inches to an inch of rain Saturday. Port Lavaca could see as much as 1.5 inches.
The flooding and thunderstorms are expected mainly Saturday afternoon ahead of the cold front, which is expected to move in about 1-4 p.m.
Behind the cold front, gale force winds are possible through Sunday morning with significantly cooler temperatures.
Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 40s. In some areas, temperatures could be as cold as the 30s.
The region is expected to gradually warm after the weekend.
