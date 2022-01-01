An arctic cold front will bring subfreezing temperatures to the Crossroads and parts of South Texas this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists forecast a strong cold front will move through South Texas Saturday night, reaching Victoria by about midnight.
Temperatures during this time will drop sharply due to “very strong northerly winds,” according to the weather service.
Skies Saturday night are expected to be partly cloudy with a low of about 36 degrees. After midnight, light winds from 19 to 24 mph are forecast with gusts as high as 33 mph.
The temperature will quickly drop into the 30s and 40s Sunday morning, with an even colder night expected Sunday night through Monday morning as strong winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected with gale-force winds over the gulf waters.
Wind chill values both nights will drop into the 20s and 30s.
On Sunday, the weather service forecasts a high of about 48 degrees in the morning and afternoon that will dip down to a low of about 28 degrees. It will be breezy, with winds from 18 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 36 mph.
As a result, a freeze watch will be in effect Sunday night through early Monday morning.
As temperatures dip Sunday night, some areas of the northern Coastal Plains and Crossroads could see up to ten hours of subfreezing temperatures. That may result in ice and possible rupturing of poorly insulated outdoor water lines, according to the weather service.
“Although wind speeds Sunday night and Monday morning will be light at around 5 mph, wind chills as low as 19 degrees will be possible for a few hours over portions of South Texas. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed in later forecasts,”according to the weather service.
A gale warning is in effect through Sunday.
Strong winds and drier air could result in a period of “elevated” to “critical” fire weather concerns Sunday afternoon.
Monday morning will have wind speeds of around 5 to 10 mph and wind chills as low as 20 degrees for a few hours.
