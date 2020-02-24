A strong cold front is expected to move through South Texas Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The cold front, moving through South Texas and the Middle Texas coastal waters, is predicted to create strong northerly winds and high seas. Frequent wind gusts to gale force are expected over the coastal waters Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.
Additionally, temperatures may drop to near or below freezing Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could dip below freezing as well.
As of Monday morning, the freezing conditions are expected to be mainly in low-lying areas and are expected to last only for a few hours.
A small craft advisory will likely be issued for the bays from Tuesday evening to Wednesday. Additional advisories will then likely carry on Wednesday as winds begin to weaken.
The National Weather Service is advising residents to remember that frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and outdoor animals may need extra protection from the cold.
Further, it is recommended that mariners without proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
