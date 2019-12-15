A strong cold front will blow through South Texas and Coastal Bend waters Monday afternoon.
Strong offshore wind, high seas and colder temperatures will develop in the wake of the cold front.
Temperatures are currently expected to reach freezing levels late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in upper Coastal Bend counties. Wind chill values could dip a few degrees below freezing during this time.
Freezing conditions are expected mainly in low-lying areas and should only last a few hours late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
With frequent wind gusts to gale force expected over coastal waters Monday evening through Tuesday morning, a small craft advisory will likely be issued for the bays for the same time period.
Additional small craft advisories will likely continue Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for the bays and coastal waters.
Ahead of the front, small craft advisories will also be in place for strong onshore winds.
