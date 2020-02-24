A strong cold front is expected to push through South Texas and the Middle Texas Coast on Tuesday evening, creating strong northerly winds and high seas.
A gale watch is in effect from late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, when wind gusts up to 46 mph and seas as high as 10 feet offshore are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Mariners are advised to consider altering plans to avoid the possibly dangerous conditions.
A small craft advisory will likely be issued for the bays from Tuesday evening to Wednesday, according to a news release from the National Weather Service, though none had been issued as of 7 p.m. Monday.
A temperature high near 75 degrees is expected during the day on Tuesday before dropping to a brisk low of about 43 degrees at night, when winds are forecast to increase to 10 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 57 and winds between 13 to 17 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph. Temperatures may drop near or below freezing at night, according to the National Weather Service. As of Monday night, a low of about 31 degrees with wind chills of about 27 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph were in the forecast for a few hours.
"We're looking at a wind chill in the upper 20s, 25 to 30 degrees for Victoria County and the temperature itself getting right around 31 degrees, so some places in the outskirts could hit 30, maybe possibly even 29 for a brief period," said Douglas Vogelsang, an observing program leader with the National Weather Service.
Residents are advised to remember that frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and outdoor animals may need extra protection from the cold.
