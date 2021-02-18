Some Crossroads events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled because of the lingering of cold, winter weather in the region. Many Crossroads businesses and other entities are changing hours or procedures because of inclement weather. To add your business changes to the list, email deliverydesk@vicad.com.
Changes include:
Warming Centers
In Calhoun County, a warming center will open at the Seadrift Civic Center, 501 S. Main St.
Crain and Hopkins Elementary cafeterias will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday for community members without electricity to warm up and charge devices. VISD will also provide meals for children and adults in limited quantities. If you have a power strip or extension cord, please bring them with your device chargers. Power strips and extension cords will not be provided at the campuses. Before visiting a campus, VISD asks that you monitor yourself and your family for symptoms of COVID-19. VISD may have to suspend, relocate or cancel opening campuses to the public due to overnight weather. Please monitor the Victoria ISD Facebook page for updates. To read the full news release, visit https://bit.ly/2NCPCRa
Schools
- Our Lady of Victory Catholic School will have a distance learning day Friday.
- Nazareth Academy will not host classes Friday.
- Victoria ISD will not host classes Friday. All campuses are closed.
- Victoria Christian School will not host classes Friday.
- Faith Academy has canceled all classes for Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Bloomington ISD will not host classes Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Calhoun County ISD will not host classes Friday
- Hallettsville ISD will be closed Friday
- Shiner ISD will not host classes Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Refugio ISD will not host classes Friday.
- Austwell-Tivoli ISD will have remote classes Friday. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday with buses running their normal route schedule.
- Woodsboro ISD will not host classes Friday.
- The Woodsboro ISD School Board meeting has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
- Industrial ISD will continue to utilize remote learning Friday. In person learning and normal bus routes will resume on Monday.
- Ganado ISD will not host classes Friday.
- Yorktown ISD will not host classes Friday. Classes will resume Tuesday. The school district’s regular board meeting scheduled for Monday has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the old elementary library.
- Cuero ISD has canceled classes for Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Bay City ISD will not host classes Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Palacios ISD will not host classes Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Tidehaven ISD will not host classes Friday.
- Van Vleck ISD will not host classes Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday.
- East Bernard ISD will not host classes Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Wharton ISD will not host classes Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- El Campo ISD campuses will be closed Friday.
Higher Education
- UHV in Victoria and UHV Katy will remain closed Friday because of continuing poor weather and unpredictability of power and water. Employees should not work, and all classes are canceled. Both locations are expected to be fully operational on Monday, but information will be sent out and updated at http://www.uhv.edu/alert if anything changes.
- Victoria College will remain closed through Sunday due to power outages, water shortages, and poor road conditions throughout the area as a result of this week’s winter storms. All in-person, online, and remote classes and work are canceled through Sunday.
- Wharton County Junior College buildings will be closed and classes will be canceled through Sunday.
Businesses
- H-E-B stores in the Crossroads will limit their store hours.
Public Transportation
- Victoria and Rural Commuter Services will resume normal routes at 7 a.m. Friday.
Government
- All Victoria County non-emergency county offices will be closed until Monday. The next Commissioners Court meeting will resume that morning.
- The City of Victoria will be closed. Automated garbage and solid waste service (trash, limb, yard waste and recycling pickup) will continue as scheduled, though services will be delayed. The city asks residents to place trash out for pickup by the regular pickup time and leave it there through the evening. The landfill and compost/brush site will open at 9 a.m. Waste management will open at 7 a.m. The Victoria Public Library is closed. Riverside Golf Course is closed. During the closure, City employees will continue working to repair water main breaks and provide other essential services. City offices will return to regular business hours of operation Monday. For more information about the City of Victoria, visit www.victoriatx.gov.
- Point Comfort issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
- The city of Port Lavaca issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
- The city of Yoakum issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
School sports and activities
- El Campo girls basketball playoff game has been rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Friday in Conroe at Grand Oaks High School.
Meetings and Events
- The Singing Men of South Texas concert scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. March 18 at First Baptist Church of Bloomington.
- The Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Chicken BBQ Plates event that was scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
- Ganado ISD Prom has been postponed to May 8.
- 2021 Cuero Regional Hospital Heart Walk has been canceled. Due to the poor weather conditions expected for this Saturday. The event will not be rescheduled.
- The Ganado ISD board meeting for Wednesday was canceled because of power outage and water issues in Ganado. This meeting will be rescheduled when possible.
- The Miss Victoria Pageant has been rescheduled for Feb. 27.
