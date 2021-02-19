Some Crossroads events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled because of the lingering of cold, winter weather in the region. Many Crossroads businesses and other entities are changing hours or procedures because of inclement weather. To add your business changes to the list, email deliverydesk@vicad.com.
Changes include:
Warming centers
- In Calhoun County, a warming center is open at the Seadrift Civic Center, 501 S. Main St.
- Crain and Hopkins Elementary cafeterias will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for community members without electricity to warm up and charge devices. VISD will also provide meals for children and adults in limited quantities. If you have a power strip or extension cord, please bring them with your device chargers. Power strips and extension cords will not be provided at the campuses. Before visiting a campus, VISD asks that you monitor yourself and your family for symptoms of COVID-19. VISD may have to suspend, relocate or cancel opening campuses to the public due to overnight weather. Please monitor the Victoria ISD Facebook page for updates. To read the full news release, visit
- .
Other resources
Note: Call prior to visiting any of the resources listed below for the most current hours and information regarding assistance. Availability of resources is subject to change.
- Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St., 361-575-2293. Warming up and phone charging.
- Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, 361-935-9929. Warming up, phone charging, coffee and hot chocolate.
- C3 Victory Church, 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, 361-573-5930. Warming up, phone charging, food ad well as other supplies and warm meals.
- Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87 North, 361-572-9604. Water distribution for flushing or boiling (bring personal containers or buckets).
- Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., 361-649-8352. Soup is served (bring personal container).
Schools
- Hallettsville ISD classes will resume Tuesday. Staff will return to campus on Monday.
- Yorktown ISD classes will resume Tuesday.
- All other school district will resume classes Monday.
Higher Education
UHV in Victoria and UHV Katy are expected to be fully operational on Monday, but information will be sent out and updated at http://www.uhv.edu/alert
- if anything changes.
- Victoria College will remain closed through Sunday due to power outages, water shortages, and poor road conditions throughout the area as a result of this week’s winter storms. All in-person, online, and remote classes and work are canceled through Sunday.
- Wharton County Junior College buildings will be closed and classes will be canceled through Sunday.
Businesses
- H-E-B stores in the Crossroads will limit their store hours.
Government
- All Victoria County nonemergency county offices will reopen Monday. The next commissioners court meeting will resume that morning.
- City of Victoria offices will reopen Monday. For more information about the City of Victoria, visit victoriatx.gov.
- Point Comfort issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
- The city of Port Lavaca issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
- The city of Yoakum issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
School sports and activities
- All athletic events for Victoria school district through Saturday are canceled. Only varsity games will be reschedule.
Meetings and Events
- The Singing Men of South Texas concert scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. March 18 at First Baptist Church of Bloomington.
- The Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Chicken Barbecue Plates event that was scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
- Ganado ISD Prom has been postponed to May 8.
- 2021 Cuero Regional Hospital Heart Walk has been canceled. Due to the poor weather conditions expected for this Saturday. The event will not be rescheduled.
- The Miss Victoria Pageant has been rescheduled for Feb. 27.
