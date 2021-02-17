Some Crossroads events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled because of the lingering of cold, winter weather in the region. Many Crossroads businesses and other entities are changing hours or procedures because of inclement weather. To add your business changes to the list, email deliverydesk@vicad.com.
Changes include:
Warming Centers
In Calhoun County, a warming center will open at the Seadrift Civic Center, 501 S. Main St.
Schools
- Our Lady of Victory Catholic School will have a distance learning day Thursday.
- Nazareth Academy will not host classes Thursday.
- Victoria ISD has canceled classes for the remainder of the week. There will be no remote learning or campus activities, and campuses, offices and departments will be closed.
- Victoria Christian School will not host classes for the remainder of the week.
- Crossroads Christian School will not host classes Thursday.
- Bloomington ISD will not host classes for the remainder of the week. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Calhoun County ISD will not host classes the remainder of the week.
- Shiner ISD will not host classes Thursday.
- Sweet Home ISD will not host classes Thursday.
- Hallettsville ISD will be closed for the remainder of the week.
- Refugio ISD will not host classes for the remainder of the week.
- Woodsboro ISD classes will not be hosted for the remainder of the week.
- The Woodsboro ISD School Board meeting has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
- Edna ISD will host classes Thursday.
- Industrial ISD will continue to utilize remote learning the rest of this week. In person learning and normal bus routes will resume on Monday.
- Ganado ISD will not host classes Thursday.
- Yorktown ISD will not host classes for the remainder of the week. Classes will resume Tuesday. The school district’s regular board meeting scheduled for Monday has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the old elementary library.
- Bay City ISD will not host classes for the remainder of the week. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Palacios ISD will not host classes for the remainder of the week. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Tidehaven ISD will not host classes for the remainder of the week.
- Van Vleck ISD will not host classes for the remainder of the week. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday.
- East Bernard ISD will not host classes the remainder of the week. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- Wharton ISD will not host classes the remainder of the week. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
- El Campo ISD campuses will be closed for the remainder of the week.
- Faith Academy has canceled classes, both in-person and virtual for the remainder of the week. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
Higher Education
- UHV in Victoria and UHV Katy will remain closed Thursday and Friday because of continuing poor weather and unpredictability of power and water. Employees should not work, and all classes are canceled. Both locations are expected to be fully operational on Monday, but information will be sent out and updated at http://www.uhv.edu/alert if anything changes.
- Victoria College will remain closed through Sunday due to power outages, water shortages, and poor road conditions throughout the area as a result of this week’s winter storms. All in-person, online, and remote classes and work are canceled through Sunday.
- Wharton County Junior College buildings will be closed and classes will be canceled Thursday.
Businesses
- H-E-B stores in the Crossroads will limit their store hours.
Public Transportation
- Victoria and Rural Commuter Services will resume normal routes at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday.
Government
- All Victoria County non-emergency county offices will be closed until Monday due to the continuing widespread power and water loss. The County’s downtown office facilities are without water. The next Commissioners Court meeting will resume that morning.
- Point Comfort issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
- The city of Port Lavaca issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
School sports and activities
- All Victoria ISD athletic events that were scheduled for Wednesday have been moved to Thursday. Same times and locations that were scheduled as before.
- El Campo girls basketball playoff game has been rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Friday in Conroe at Grand Oaks High School.
- El Campo soccer games for boys and girls for Thursday with Sweeny have been canceled. The matches will be rescheduled. The game with Stafford is for Saturday. Boys will play at 10 a.m., girls will play at noon.
- El Campo Softball Tournament in College Station scheduled for Thursday-Saturday has been canceled.
Meetings and Events
- The Singing Men of South Texas concert scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. March 18 at First Baptist Church of Bloomington.
- The Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Chicken BBQ Plates event that was scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
- Ganado ISD Prom has been postponed to May 8.
- 2021 Cuero Regional Hospital Heart Walk has been canceled. Due to the poor weather conditions expected for this Saturday. The event will not be rescheduled.
- The Ganado ISD board meeting for Wednesday was canceled because of power outage and water issues in Ganado. This meeting will be rescheduled when possible.
- The VISD Board Meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The agenda items will be presented at the March board meeting.
