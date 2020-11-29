Monday night could get cold in the Crossroads with temperatures predicted to dip past freezing.
A low of about 30 degrees is predicted Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Those temperatures would be the lowest so far for this season, said Douglas Vogelsang, a National Weather Service meteorologist, Sunday.
Meteorologists logged temperatures of 38 degrees on Nov. 17 and 39 degrees on Oct. 31 in Victoria. Those were the coldest temperatures so far this fall.
Over the past 30 years, Dec. 1 has averaged a low of 47 degrees.
Monday’s cold weather comes after the arrival of a front that brought rain and cooler temperatures days earlier from the north, Vogelsang said.
Similar but not quite as cold temperatures are also expected Sunday Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to remain in the 50s and 60s through the week.
Some showers are possible Wednesday with a 30% chance for rain, but the remainder of the week is predicted to be dry and mostly clear.
