Coletoville Road East between Old Goliad Road and Coletoville Road will be closed beginning July 25 and will be closed until July 28, according to a news release from Victoria County Precinct 3.
Coletoville Road East closure beginning July 25
- From A New Release
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Sneaker culture stepped into the Crossroads Sunday
- Victoria Northeast's Little League rally comes up short
- 44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
- Goliad's Zamzow-Mahler holds 14th place in heptathlon competition
- UIL puts Class 7A discussion on hold
- City may alter code to support county plans on animal control
- School Matters: #Back2School information
- Vanished from Victoria: The Chicken Grill is gone, but chicken is still being served in that location
- Victoria County may reinstate burn ban as more dry weather looms
- Ivana Trump 'could have been saved' from death
Commented
- Under Oath (4)
- Victoria County DA, legal advocates want more than jail time for drug offenders (3)
- VISD ex-deputy superintendent's hiring: What we know and don't know (3)
- Jim Graff: Often our prayers aren’t answered because we ask with wrong motives (2)
- Victoria County appraisal district postpones property tax audit decision (2)
- Victoria County Republican party to decide treasurer replacement (1)
- Shepherd says search committee did 'due diligence' in hiring of deputy superintendent (1)
- A deadly San Antonio crime scene refutes the open border lie (1)
- Letter: Returning the issue of abortion to the state legislatures (2)
- Sean K. Kennedy (1)
- Earline Grizzle (1)
- Victoria County commissioners to discuss search for animal control director (1)
- LON FRANKLIN STANLEY (1)
- Richard Earl Chapa (1)
Recent Comments
-
Glenn Wilson said:
crickets...
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Since the Victoria County Commissioners Court isn't involved maybe there's a chance we'll actually have the audit.
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Why would an all-knowing, all-powerful entity need servants for anything?
-
Cynthia Torres said:
My sincerest condolences to Barbara and the Kenedy family. Such a nice, friendly gentleman that I had the pleasure of knowing. You will be missed by many. Rest In Peace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.