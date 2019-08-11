Trey Upton and his friend Austin Moya were driving along Refugio County roads Friday to pick up trash as part of their summer job.
Upton pulled over to pick up a Bible on the side of Kelley Road. When he opened it, he saw that there was more than $700 tucked into a white envelope.
Immediately, he called Precinct Three Commissioner Gary Bourland, whom he and Moya are working for during their summer break from college. Bourland contacted the sheriff’s office immediately to report found money.
“Trey went the extra mile and found the lady on Facebook and got her number,” Bourland said.
Bourland has known the pair for much of their lives and has seen them play in high school football games.
“I wouldn’t have expected anything different from these guys,” Bourland said. “They’re just good kids.”
After the pair returned the Bible and money, the Refugio County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook to praise Upton and Moya. More than 100 comments praising their good deed followed the post.
Upton, who will return to college at Texas A&M Corpus Christi in two weeks, said returning the Bible wasn’t anything special.
“It was just the big man upstairs giving me a little test to do,” Upton said.
Nevertheless, he said, it was great to hear the woman’s Bible was returned. Upton said the woman had lost the Bible while moving between two towns on the road.
“If I were in that position,” Upton said, “I hope somebody would do the same thing.”
