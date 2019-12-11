Four people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision.
Danille Gonzales, 37, of Bloomington, drove a Kia optima south on Ben Wilson Street and ran a red light about 11 a.m. Wednesday, said Emily Erickson, senior police officer with the Traffic Safety Division of the Victoria Police Department.
The vehicle was struck on the side by a Chevy Silverado traveling west on U.S. 59. The Silverado occupants, Francisco Ramos, 69, and Marie Ramos, 68, were transported to Citizens Medical Center with minor injuries, Erickson said.
Gonzales drove with an 11-year-old and 3-year-old in the vehicle. Gonzales and the 11-year-old were also transported to Citizens with minor injuries, Erickson said.
Gonzales was issued a citation for running a red light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.