The John Brewer Chapter of Colonial Dames of the 17th Century held a school supplies drive for Kidz Connection as one of its community projects, according to a news release.
Members of the Colonial Dames Chapter delivered the school supplies Sept. 9 to the staff of Kidz Connection, 1611 E. North St. in Victoria. Kidz Connection provides a link between VISD, the community and the home by identifying students and their families in need, and focusing on those whose who are experiencing transitional living situations.
The multifaceted program provides school supplies as well as coats, blankets, toys and holiday food baskets, and it offers a homework club.
