The John Brewer Chapter of Colonial Dames of the XVII Century chose the Kidz Connection school supply drive as a community project.
The chapter delivered the school supplies to the staff at VISD Kidz Connection on Friday at 1611 E. North Street.
Kidz Connection provides a link between the VISD, community and homes by identifying students and their families in need, focusing on those who are experiencing transitional living situations.
