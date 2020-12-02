The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century met on Nov. 13 at the Victoria Public Library with 14 members and guests in attendance.
The chapter was honored to have several members of the sister organizations in attendance, as well as 45-year member Dorothy Ramella from Corpus Christi, accompanied by her daughter, Tricia Massengill.
Members brought items for the chapter’s most current project — collecting socks for the Socks for Vets veteran service project. Socks are among the most requested items by soldiers in the armed services.
Professor Emeritus of the University of North Texas Diana Mason, PhD, ACFS, was the featured speaker. In addition to her degrees and interest in zoology, chemistry and mathematics, she has a passion for Texas history. She has spoken to numerous groups around the state on the subject she presented at this meeting, “Vexillology: History, Symbolism, Usage of the U.S. Flag.” Mason presented a slideshow highlighting the U.S. and Texas flags, with details about the flags’ evolvement, symbolic meanings, and proper display and care. She included many little-known facts, such as there being six flags on the moon.
