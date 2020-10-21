The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century met on Sept. 11 at The Club at Colony Creek, with seven members and guests in attendance. Members brought items for the chapter’s most current project, collecting school supplies for Kidz Connection, which assists students in Victoria school district.
Simone Tipton, National Defense Chair, shared a defense moment about the impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. military, with 40,026 cases reported and only seven deaths among the personnel. She also said that there are now five space defense bases in the U.S.
The featured speaker was Karen Hagen, history instructor at Victoria College. She described a weird event that occurred May 18, 1780, when the sky became black over a large portion of New England. The very dark sky in mid-day was frightening to the inhabitants of the area, but rather than panic, they sought to find logical reason for the phenomenon. Hagen focused on this enlightened response of the people. It was later learned that the event was caused by an atmospheric inversion, originated by large forest fires in Canada.
The next meeting of the chapter will be on Nov. 13 on “Vexillology: History, Symbolism, Usage of the U.S. Flag” presented by Diana Mason, emeritus, North Texas State University.
