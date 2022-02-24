The Columbus Club Association will sell tamale plates to-go on March 6 at the Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St. near Airline Road and Ben Wilson Street from 9 a.m. until sold out.
The cost is $10 per plate, drive thru only. Plates will consist of half a dozen medium-spice pork tamales, Spanish rice, pinto beans and hot sauce. Proceeds go toward Columbus Club operating expenses. There will be 408 plates made.
To reserve plates, call the hall Sunday morning at 361-575-9214.
