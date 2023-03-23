Saturday's 15th annual Riverside Ride and third annual KidzFest have a single goal: helping the children of Victoria and the Crossroads.
The fun starts for both at First English Lutheran Church, 516 Main St. There, bicyclists can embark on a 6-mile (10K) family ride or timed 20-mile, 30-mile, 40-mile, 50-mile and 60-mile SAG-supported routes. Start times are 8 a.m. for the timed rides or 9 a.m. for the family ride, which costs $10 to enter.
The timed bike rides start at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the family ride begins at 9 a.m. KidzFest then gets underway about 10 a.m., when some riders should be coasting back into downtown Victoria.
The event, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Victoria, includes live music from Stephanie Ross and The Southern Drive Band as well as Take 3 Jazz, plus a chili cook-off, performances from Ballet Folklorico and Victoria Karate and activities from the Texas Zoo and Children's Discovery Museum. Food trucks, games, activities, inflatables and entertainment also are planned.
Also on tap are awards for those finishing the bike rides in first, second and third places, in addition to bike giveaways for children.
Volunteer Shannon Longoria said all money raised stays in the Crossroads.
"It's almost three events in one," she said, noting the timed bike rides, the family ride and the festival downtown.
About 30 vendors are participating, she said, including some agencies that benefit from the money raised. She said it helps them show the public and potential clients what they do.
The 6-mile/10K family bike ride circles around downtown Victoria before cutting into Riverside Park on Red River Street, where it will circle the park on a course passing the nature preserve, golf course, the riverside running trail, Riverside Stadium, the Texas Zoo and then back to downtown. There will be "fun stops" along the way for kids and parents to take a breather.
Coming off a successful time as host of the Wiener Dog races at the Victoria Livestock Show, local celebrity and man about town Gary Moses will emcee the awards ceremony and announce events at the KidzFest.
Moses said he's been involved in the two events from their beginnings, though he has never ridden in the Riverside Ride.
He said his favorite part of the Riverside Ride is the start, when the "William Tell Overture" is played over the speakers and the 200 or more bicycles start their journeys.
"All those bikes take off and it's just fun to see," Moses said.
Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler pushes Ryder Rodriguez, 7, off on a peddle car during a demonstration on Saturday during the Riverside Ride and Kidz Fest at DeLeon Plaza. Kids could put on a pair of impairment goggles and make their way around an obstacle of cones to warn about the danger of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Organizers said the event is family fun that raises money for children and families. Moses said he's happy to be part of an event helping Kiwanis Charities, noting it's rewarding when "volunteers help give service to others."
Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com
