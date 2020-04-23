People wanting to donate meals for families in need can call either Fossati’s Delicatessen or Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater to place their orders.
Comfort Food Care Packages is a program of the Texas Governor’s office offered through the Texas Restaurant Association to help during the COVID-19 crisis.
Restaurants throughout the state can register on the TRA website to participate and the food is distributed through coordinating agencies. Mid-Coast Family Services is the agency helping in the Victoria, Calhoun, Lavaca, DeWitt and Jackson counties through Family and Youth Support Services, a program that supports qualifying people and families with youth and parental life skills when they are working through difficult times.
Those who receive the food care packages must be enrolled in Family and Youth Support Services, homeless youth or living in shelters.
“This is supposed to help families in need struggling with food deprivation and support restaurants with declining business,” said Brett Jones, Mid-Coast Family Services chief operations officer. “We have helped about five families across the city so far.”
The issue is that not a lot of restaurants are participating yet, Jones said. So calls from people in need of food coming from areas such as Seadrift do not have restaurants nearby participating in the program.
“Having more restaurants online will make it easier to cover the five-county territory,” Jones said. “And people need to donate.”
Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater and Fossati's became involved in the program when Danielle Williams, of the Victoria Main Street program, reached out to them with information.
Fossati’s is offering two choices for the care packages for a family of four. They can choose either lasagna or spaghetti with salads, desserts and drinks for $50. The delicatessen also will take special requests for particular families in need not going through Mid-Coast Family Services and deliver the meals.
“My great-grandfather started Fossati's in 1882, and it survived Prohibition when it was a saloon originally, and its means of survival was selling alcohol. It turned into a grocery store and sold groceries and feed, and then evolved into a restaurant,” said Susan Darshad, a family board member for Fossati’s. “We survived the Great Depression. We can’t let COVID-19 bring us down.”
Darshad called the care packages a “win-win” that helps pay the employees while feeding those going through hard times right now.
Rosebud is offering two care package options for four to six people. The main course is either hamburgers or chicken strips with two family-size sides and drinks. The ice cream is free. The cost is $50 for four, $55 for five and $60 for six.
“We’re glad to be part of the program and encourage other restaurants to do it,” said Kati Thomas, manager of Rosebud.
