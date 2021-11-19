The holiday edition of Discover 361 will be delivered to Victoria Advocate subscribers Sunday morning.
We will put you in the holiday spirit as you read about the Victoria Police Department’s Blue Santa program, get tips for decorating your home and ideas of where to buy Christmas decorations year ‘round.
We will also take you behind the scenes of a local restaurant as they deliver on their well organized holiday tamale making marathon. We will also have holiday fashions for women and men, recipes for a festive party flowers to decorate and a special concert to celebrate the season.
Discover 361 is also available for free at the Advocate office, 101 W. Goodwin Ave Ste. 1200 or at a variety of stores and businesses in the Crossroads.
To learn more about Discover 361 and how to get a copy of the magazine go to discover361.com.
