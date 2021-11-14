Victoria County Commissioners will consider voting to participate in the allocation of opioid settlement funds to political subdivisions in Texas at their meeting on Monday morning.
Victoria County stands to be awarded $520,886 in the funds, which come as part of a settlement with opioid manufacturing companies that would lead to the distribution of funding across the state of Texas, according to this week’s agenda packet.
The City of Victoria stands to be awarded $84,498.
Commissioners will also consider amending the terms of the contract for the county’s jury management system.
The amendment would increase the number of texts sent out to jurors from 12,000 to 24,000 and increase the cost per summons from $2.96 to $3.11.
At the meeting’s conclusion, commissioners will go into closed session to “discuss real property,” then return into open session to take action if necessary.
