Healthy hooves are the foundation for your horse’s soundness. There are some common problems that can arise causing lameness in your horse including hoof imbalances, underrun heels, quarter cracks, bruises, abscesses, hot nails and thrush.
Hoof imbalances can lead to stress further up the leg and potentially lead to lameness issues. Horses can have conformational abnormalities that they were born with that lead to this imbalance.
These may not be entirely correctable, but should be taken into consideration by your farrier. Improper trimming or shoeing techniques can also lead to hoof imbalances. In an ideal foot, the toe will be parallel to the pastern when observing the foot from the side. If this is not perfectly aligned then stress can be placed on structures in the foot. If the line is sloped then your horse may have too long of a toe and/or and inappropriately short heel, which is also known as underrun heels. Feet that appear this way are more prone to navicular disease and/or deep digital flexor tendinitis (inflammation of the tendons).
Quarter cracks are cracks in the hoof wall that work their way up to the coronary band. Some quarter cracks are minor and can grow out with time, however they can also reflect underlying hoof problems. It is important to prevent these cracks from forming since they can become deep and painful. Proper trimming or shoeing on a six week rotation can help ensure that your horse’s foot remains balanced.
Hoof bruising can occur in horses with imbalanced feet, thin soles, improper shoe contact on the sole, or from stepping on a rock. Bruising can lead to hoof abscesses, which is when bacteria gets trapped beneath the hoof wall or sole resulting in pus build up. Pressure will build up until the pus pocket ruptures. This can be very painful and lead to non-weight bearing lameness until the abscess busts and the pressure is relieved. In some cases the abscess will rupture out at the coronary band or the heel bulb.
Hot nails occur when the farrier drives a nail too close to the horse’s sensitive laminae. This incites significant pain and inflammation a day or two after being shod. This is easily treated by removing the nail, digging out the area, and applying antiseptic medication.
Thrush is bacterial infection of the frog tissue due to wet environments and poor hygiene. The frog material becomes soft and decaying, leading to a foul smell. If left untreated, the bacteria can penetrate into deeper layers of the hoof and lead to lameness.
There are some key things to keep in mind to help ensure your horse’s feet remain healthy and sound. Pay close attention to your horse’s hoof integrity and practice good hygiene by performing daily hoof cleanings to prevent microbial hoof diseases from occurring. Regular hoof care by a professional farrier is imperative, as well as proper diet and nutrition to ensure good hoof growth. Exercise and turnout are also essential in helping to stimulate blood flow to your horse’s feet that is needed for growth and repair. Consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns regarding your horse’s hoof health. Cooperation between your veterinarian and farrier will help resolve any hoof problems and keep your horse sound.
