“Why does my dog need heartworm prevention when he never goes outside?” Heartworms are transmitted by mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are not confined to the outdoors. They can sneak into your house from time to time.
“Why do I need to give heartworm prevention during the winter when there are no mosquitoes then?” Unfortunately, in South Texas it is very warm all year and we can see mosquitoes year round. As everyone that lives here can attest, we don’t have a “true” winter.
“Why does my dog need heartworm prevention every month?” Heartworm prevention is just that, prevention. It only kills immature heartworms. If we do not give the preventative every single month on a regular basis we allow a gap, which can allow heartworms will then mature into adults. These preventatives cannot kill the adult heartworms and serious damage to your dog’s heart and even death can occur.
“I feed my dog two cups of food a day, why is he still fat?” Every pet food is formulated differently. Some foods have more fillers than others. It is best to feed your pet the exact amount of food recommended for your dog’s weight that is located on that specific dog food bag. That may be 1 cup of one food and 2 cups of another food. If you want your pet to lose weight you will begin feeding him the amount the bag says is needed for your dog’s ideal weight. If Fido is 60 pounds and should really be 45, then you will need to feed him what the bag says a 45 pound dog should receive.
“Why did my puppy get parvo when it had a puppy shot?” Vaccines are of utmost importance for your puppy, however they are not 100% effective. Your puppy can still get parvovirus, but dogs that are vaccinated will have a much better chance of survival and lessened clinical signs. Dogs and cats need vaccines on an annual basis.
“Why is my flea prevention not working when I give it every month?” Flea prevention is also not 100% effective. If there is a very high overload of fleas in the environment the flea preventative can get overwhelmed. Treating your house and the yard is a very important part of flea control.
“Why do I need to spend the money on annual exams?” Annual exams are a great way for your veterinarian to pick up on medical issues or concerns that you cannot see with the naked eye. For example, heart murmurs, changes in lung sounds, lumps/bumps, lymph node enlargement, and abdominal tumors are things that your veterinarian checks for during a wellness exam.
“Why are veterinarians so expensive?” Veterinary equipment, staff payroll, buildings, utilities, student loans, and medications are all very expensive. Veterinarians join this profession to help animals, most definitely not to get rich.
