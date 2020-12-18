Community Action Committee of Victoria is accepting applications from low-income residents who need assistance paying for utilities such as electric, gas, propane and water.
The nonprofit also provides relocation and rental assistance to low- to moderate-income people and families who are facing homelessness, according to a news release from the agency.
The service area is Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties.
CACVT also assists low-income households in weatherizing their homes, making them more airtight and energy efficient. This program is available in Aransas, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, McMullen, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton counties.
CACVT provides a home-delivered meals weekdays to eligible homebound clients in DeWitt, Goliad and Victoria counties.
To apply or get more information, go to CACVT’s website at cacv.us, email cacvt@cacv.us, mail to CACVT P.O. Box 3607 Victoria, TX 77903 or call 361-575-0478.
Applications are available in containers at the front porch of CACVT’s office at 4007 Halsey St., Victoria.
CACVT has a contact in each of the nine counties it serves where clients can pick up a hard copy of the application.
