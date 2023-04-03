Tuesday
Public Education Seminar
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
8:30 a.m.-noon
Victoria Central Appraisal District is offering a free Public Education Seminar. Come join us to learn about your property taxes, exemptions and much more. We look forward to seeing you there.
Risk Management MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC No-cost Webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
How to manage small business risks
Victoria College Info Night
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
4-6 p.m.
Victoria College Enrollment Services will host an information night in the Student Center.
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
For more information call 361-218-9246.
Google Boot Camp Get Your Business on Google UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Create and claim your Google Business Profile.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Hiring Solutions Untapped Talent UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Take advantage of the hiring solutions offered by TWC VRS.
Yarn Craft Club
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
VPL Talks — Brandon Wakefield
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!
Jeff Canada: Shiner Palace Saloon — Solo
Shiner Palace Saloon
701 Ave. E., Shiner
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Friday
Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser
Catholic War Veterans
1007 S. Main St., Victoria
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
$12
Roger Creager
The Grand Dance Hall,
2461 U.S. 59, Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Chad Cooke Band: Dodge City Saloon
Dodge City Saloon
205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers at Pavlas Tavern
Pavlas Tavern
114 Main St.
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Carson Jeffrey
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8 p.m.- midnight
Isaac Jacob Band
Sammy’s Burgers & Brew
2144 Ellis Road, Beeville
9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Monday
Media Swap Night
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Have fun recycling, sharing, and updating your book, movie, and music collection at the VPL Swap Night!
Tuesday
Selling a Business and Succession Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC no cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Establish an exit strategy for your business
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free