Friday

Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser

Catholic War Veterans Hall

1007 S. Main St., Victoria

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

$12

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

Roger Creager

The Grand Dance Hall,

2461 U.S. 59, Beeville

7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.

For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chad Cooke Band: Dodge City Saloon

Dodge City Saloon

205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers at Pavlas Tavern

Pavlas Tavern

114 Main St.

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Carson Jeffrey

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8 p.m.- midnight

Isaac Jacob Band

Sammy’s Burgers & Brew

2144 Ellis Road, Beeville

9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Monday

Media Swap Night

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Have fun recycling, sharing, and updating your book, movie, and music collection at the VPL Swap Night.

Tuesday

Selling a Business and Succession Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Establish an exit strategy for your business

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Making Sense of Online Marketing

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

A Simple Checklist for Success

Google Boot Camp Reach Customers Online UHV SBDC No cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Get your business found online with Google

Zoo Careers

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

The Power of the Inbox

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Keys to effective email marketing

Spring Student Art Exhibition

Victoria College,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

4-5 p.m.

Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a Spring Student Art Exhibition April 13-May 4 in VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

VPL Jams — Harper Hopkins

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

7-7:30 p.m.

VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

Friday

VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle - Chair Yoga

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

10-11 a.m.

If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!

Guest Recital

2200 E. Red River St., 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

2:30-3:30 p.m.

The Victoria College's Music Department will host a Guest Recital featuring two guests from Texas A&M International University on Friday, April 14 at 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. in the Johnson Symposium.

Wild About Wine

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

$100

Wild Wines & Groovy Times! Join us on April 14th for the Texas Zoo's biggest fundraiser, Wild About Wine!

Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar

La Linea Wine Bar,

211 W. Bowie St., Beeville

7-11 p.m.

Kevin Fowler

Shooters Bar,

4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Braydon Zink

5D Steakhouse - Victoria,

4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria

8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Ongoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.