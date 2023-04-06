Friday
Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser
Catholic War Veterans Hall
1007 S. Main St., Victoria
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
$12
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Roger Creager
The Grand Dance Hall,
2461 U.S. 59, Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chad Cooke Band: Dodge City Saloon
Dodge City Saloon
205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers at Pavlas Tavern
Pavlas Tavern
114 Main St.
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Carson Jeffrey
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8 p.m.- midnight
Isaac Jacob Band
Sammy’s Burgers & Brew
2144 Ellis Road, Beeville
9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Monday
Media Swap Night
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Have fun recycling, sharing, and updating your book, movie, and music collection at the VPL Swap Night.
Tuesday
Selling a Business and Succession Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC no cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Establish an exit strategy for your business
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Making Sense of Online Marketing
10-11 a.m.
Free
A Simple Checklist for Success
Google Boot Camp Reach Customers Online UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Get your business found online with Google
Zoo Careers
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
The Power of the Inbox
10-11 a.m.
Free
Keys to effective email marketing
Spring Student Art Exhibition
Victoria College,
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
4-5 p.m.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a Spring Student Art Exhibition April 13-May 4 in VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
VPL Jams — Harper Hopkins
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
7-7:30 p.m.
VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
Friday
VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle - Chair Yoga
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
10-11 a.m.
If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!
Guest Recital
2200 E. Red River St., 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
2:30-3:30 p.m.
The Victoria College's Music Department will host a Guest Recital featuring two guests from Texas A&M International University on Friday, April 14 at 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. in the Johnson Symposium.
Wild About Wine
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
$100
Wild Wines & Groovy Times! Join us on April 14th for the Texas Zoo's biggest fundraiser, Wild About Wine!
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
La Linea Wine Bar,
211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Kevin Fowler
Shooters Bar,
4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Braydon Zink
5D Steakhouse - Victoria,
4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria
8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Ongoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.