SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall
- 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9:30 a.m.-noon
- The Victoria Chamber’s Pinch Me 5k
- Riverside Stadium Parking Lot Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8-9:30 a.m.
- $30
Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers at Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Max Stalling: Max & Heather Stalling @ the Outrigger Event Center
- Outrigger Event Center
- 515 Commerce St., Palacios
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SundayKnights of Columbus Pork Steak Plates
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.
- Pork plate sale to benefit charities
MondayAdult Program — Libby Tech Demo
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Need help with Libby or one of our other eBook services? Bring your tablet or phone to the library for instruction and help on how to access the Libby app on your devices.
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Insurance for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Types of insurance that small businesses should understand and consider.
- Turn Your Customers Into Your Sales Force Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Key strategies to draw customers in and retain them for life
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
No Pressure Book Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club. We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No.1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson
- Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bar and concession stand open at 5:30 p.m.
- With drinks, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, nachos and deserts available.
- The dauber tab table start selling dauber tabs at 5:30 p.m. as well. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayCoach Your Team To Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Build your skills as a coach for your team
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend announces the spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series.
David Starr Music: David Starr & Erik Stucky at the Rear Window Listening Room
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayRevival
- Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
- 6 p.m.- March 26, 10 p.m.
- It’s Revival Time! God is talking. Are you listening?
El Camino at Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters,
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Good vibes with a variety of music in the beer garden
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, March 25Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Supporting Loved Ones in Recovery
- Reclamation Counseling Center
- 506 Glascow St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Join us for an empowering seminar hosted by the Reclamation Counseling Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Military Veteran Peer Network Spaghetti Fundraiser
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- $10
- Hosted by Gulf Bend Center’s Military Veteran Peer Network.
Chess Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Riverside Ride & Kidz Fest 2023
- First English Lutheran Church
- 516 N. Main St., Victoria
- 5 a.m.
Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic @ Rock Bottom
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 3-7 p.m.
Rick Trevino
- Brackenridge Main Event Center
- 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
- 7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration
- Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration, Cuero
- 7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Braxton Keith
- Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
- 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
- 8 p.m.
Triston Marez: Refugio County Fair
- Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
- 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
- 10 p.m.