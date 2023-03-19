Monday

Adult Program — Libby Tech Demo

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Need help with Libby or one of our other eBook services? Bring your tablet or phone to the library for instruction and help on how to access the Libby app on your devices.

Tuesday

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Insurance for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Types of insurance that small businesses should understand and consider.

Turn Your Customers Into Your Sales Force Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Key strategies to draw customers in and retain them for life

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

No Pressure Book Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club. We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson

Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m.

Bar and concession stand open at 5:30 p.m. with drinks, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, nachos and deserts available.

The dauber tab table starts selling dauber tabs at 5:30 p.m. as well. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Coach Your Team To Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Build your skills as a coach for your team

John W. Stormont Lecture Series

Museum of the Coastal Bend,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

5:30-7 p.m.

Free admission

Open to the public.

David Starr Music: David Starr & Erik Stucky at the Rear Window Listening Room

Rear Window Listening Room,

107 Menefee Ave., Ganado

7-11 p.m.

Friday

Revival

Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca

6 p.m.

It's Revival Time. God is talking. Are you listening?

El Camino at Aero Crafters

Aero Crafters,

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11:30 p.m.

Good vibes with a variety of music in the beer garden.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live

J Welch Farms,

111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Supporting Loved Ones in Recovery

Reclamation Counseling Center,

506 Glascow St., Victoria

10 a.m.-noon

Join us for an empowering seminar hosted by the Reclamation Counseling Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Military Veteran Peer Network Spaghetti Fundraiser

Veterans of Foreign Wars,

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$10

Hosted by Gulf Bend Center's Military Veteran Peer Network.

Chess Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

Noon-2:30 p.m.

The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

Riverside Ride & Kidz Fest 2023

First English Lutheran Church,

516 N. Main St., Victoria

5 a.m.

Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic @ Rock Bottom

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

3-7 p.m.

Rick Trevino

Brackenridge Main Event Center,

284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna

7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live

The Bomb Diggity

208 Railroad St., Inez

7-11 p.m.

Jarrod Birmingham: Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration

Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration, Cuero

7-11 p.m.

Austin Gilliam

J Welch Farms,

111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Braxton Keith

Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo,

109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio

8 p.m.

Triston Marez: Refugio County Fair

Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo,

109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio

10 p.m.

Sunday

56th annual BBQ Chicken/Sausage Dinner

Our Lady of Lourdes German Catholic Church,

105 N. William St., Victoria

10:30 a.m.

Dinner fundraiser offering barbecue chicken or sausage plates with potato salad and pinto beans.

Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

3-7 p.m.

Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion.

Tags