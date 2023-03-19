Monday
Adult Program — Libby Tech Demo
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Need help with Libby or one of our other eBook services? Bring your tablet or phone to the library for instruction and help on how to access the Libby app on your devices.
Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Insurance for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Types of insurance that small businesses should understand and consider.
Turn Your Customers Into Your Sales Force Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Key strategies to draw customers in and retain them for life
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
No Pressure Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club. We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m.
Bar and concession stand open at 5:30 p.m. with drinks, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, nachos and deserts available.
The dauber tab table starts selling dauber tabs at 5:30 p.m. as well. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Coach Your Team To Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Build your skills as a coach for your team
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
Museum of the Coastal Bend,
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
5:30-7 p.m.
Free admission
Open to the public.
David Starr Music: David Starr & Erik Stucky at the Rear Window Listening Room
Rear Window Listening Room,
107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
7-11 p.m.
Friday
Revival
Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
6 p.m.
It's Revival Time. God is talking. Are you listening?
El Camino at Aero Crafters
Aero Crafters,
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Good vibes with a variety of music in the beer garden.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live
J Welch Farms,
111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Supporting Loved Ones in Recovery
Reclamation Counseling Center,
506 Glascow St., Victoria
10 a.m.-noon
Join us for an empowering seminar hosted by the Reclamation Counseling Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Military Veteran Peer Network Spaghetti Fundraiser
Veterans of Foreign Wars,
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$10
Hosted by Gulf Bend Center's Military Veteran Peer Network.
Chess Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
Noon-2:30 p.m.
The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Riverside Ride & Kidz Fest 2023
First English Lutheran Church,
516 N. Main St., Victoria
5 a.m.
Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic @ Rock Bottom
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
3-7 p.m.
Rick Trevino
Brackenridge Main Event Center,
284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live
The Bomb Diggity
208 Railroad St., Inez
7-11 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration
Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration, Cuero
7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam
J Welch Farms,
111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Braxton Keith
Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo,
109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
8 p.m.
Triston Marez: Refugio County Fair
Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo,
109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
10 p.m.
Sunday
56th annual BBQ Chicken/Sausage Dinner
Our Lady of Lourdes German Catholic Church,
105 N. William St., Victoria
10:30 a.m.
Dinner fundraiser offering barbecue chicken or sausage plates with potato salad and pinto beans.
Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
3-7 p.m.
Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion.