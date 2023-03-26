Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion.

Tuesday

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Tax Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC No-Cost Webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Learn state, local and federal tax reporting requirements

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Lyceum Lecture Series: Sean Astin

Victoria Fine Arts Center

1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria

11 a.m.-noon

Victoria College’s Lyceum Committee announces the return of the Lyceum Lecture Series with actor and mental health advocate, Sean Astin.

Gulf Bend Center - Board of Trustees Meeting

6502 Nursery Drive, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria

Noon-1 p.m.

This meeting is both in person and virtual. Please email us for more information.

Grow Your Email List Live No-Cost Webinar

Victoria County

2-3 p.m.

Free

Strategies to capture new contacts and to build relationships

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Time Management MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC Webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Time management practices

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

The Craguns

Victoria First Church of the Nazarene

1105 Edinburgh St., Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson

Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Friday

Do You Have What it Takes to Start a Business UHV SBDC Webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Chart a course to success

Anime + Art

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art!

Gl!tch @ Aero Crafters

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11:30 p.m.

Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar at 5D Tavern in downtown Victoria

5D Tavern

213 S. Main St., Victoria

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Wild Hog Boar and Pig Processing Class

Gonzales

Jim Frank's Farm Direct Meat,

931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$389

Pig skinning and pork processing class starting with a live pig and finishing with packaged pork chops, ribs, hams, and pan sausage for anyone that wants to know where their food comes from.

Polo at McFaddin benefiting the Nave Museum

McFaddin Polo Grounds,

517 McCann Road, McFaddin

12:30-5 p.m.

$100

Polo at McFaddin annual fundraiser to benefit the Nave Museum

DaCosta Lodge Spring Fling

DaCosta Hall,

15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria

4-6 p.m.

Free Easter Egg Hunt and family fun.

PB&J Band at Aero Crafters

Aero Crafters,

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11 p.m.

The PB & J Band is landing in the beer garden with a sweet variety of Classic Rock and Pop. $4 Beer Garden Cover Kitchen open 4- 10 p.m. 21 & up with valid ID starting at 10 p.m.

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

Noon-1:30 p.m.

$20

Westward Road

First United Methodist Church of Rockport,

801 E. Main St., Rockport

5-9 p.m.

Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Adult Re-Prom

Legends Saloon,

3720 SH 35, Fulton

7-11 p.m.

Monday

Public Education Seminar

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Two options to attend: 8:30 a.m.-noon or 2:30-6 p.m.

Victoria Central Appraisal District is offering a free Public Education Seminar. Come join us to learn about your property taxes, exemptions and much more. We look forward to seeing you there.

Ongoing

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.