Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion.
Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Tax Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC No-Cost Webinar
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Learn state, local and federal tax reporting requirements
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Lyceum Lecture Series: Sean Astin
Victoria Fine Arts Center
1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
11 a.m.-noon
Victoria College’s Lyceum Committee announces the return of the Lyceum Lecture Series with actor and mental health advocate, Sean Astin.
Gulf Bend Center - Board of Trustees Meeting
6502 Nursery Drive, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
Noon-1 p.m.
This meeting is both in person and virtual. Please email us for more information.
Grow Your Email List Live No-Cost Webinar
Victoria County
2-3 p.m.
Free
Strategies to capture new contacts and to build relationships
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Time Management MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC Webinar
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Time management practices
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
The Craguns
Victoria First Church of the Nazarene
1105 Edinburgh St., Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Friday
Do You Have What it Takes to Start a Business UHV SBDC Webinar
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Chart a course to success
Anime + Art
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art!
Gl!tch @ Aero Crafters
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar at 5D Tavern in downtown Victoria
5D Tavern
213 S. Main St., Victoria
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Wild Hog Boar and Pig Processing Class
Gonzales
Jim Frank's Farm Direct Meat,
931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
$389
Pig skinning and pork processing class starting with a live pig and finishing with packaged pork chops, ribs, hams, and pan sausage for anyone that wants to know where their food comes from.
Polo at McFaddin benefiting the Nave Museum
McFaddin Polo Grounds,
517 McCann Road, McFaddin
12:30-5 p.m.
$100
Polo at McFaddin annual fundraiser to benefit the Nave Museum
DaCosta Lodge Spring Fling
DaCosta Hall,
15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
4-6 p.m.
Free Easter Egg Hunt and family fun.
PB&J Band at Aero Crafters
Aero Crafters,
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11 p.m.
The PB & J Band is landing in the beer garden with a sweet variety of Classic Rock and Pop. $4 Beer Garden Cover Kitchen open 4- 10 p.m. 21 & up with valid ID starting at 10 p.m.
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
Noon-1:30 p.m.
$20
Westward Road
First United Methodist Church of Rockport,
801 E. Main St., Rockport
5-9 p.m.
Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Adult Re-Prom
Legends Saloon,
3720 SH 35, Fulton
7-11 p.m.
Monday
Public Education Seminar
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Two options to attend: 8:30 a.m.-noon or 2:30-6 p.m.
Victoria Central Appraisal District is offering a free Public Education Seminar. Come join us to learn about your property taxes, exemptions and much more. We look forward to seeing you there.
Ongoing
"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.