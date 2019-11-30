HALLETTSVILLE – Families packed the downtown square for a day full of Christmas cheer Saturday for the annual Hallettsville Festival of Lights.
Since 1996, the festival of lights has brought Hallettsville and the surrounding communities together for a day of fun leading up to the unveiling of the Lavaca County Courthouse illuminated with Christmas lights, Santa’s kiddie parade and a lighted Christmas parade.
Along with the parade, there was an ornament contest, in which the winners were able to ride on a firetruck in the parade, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the courthouse.
JoAnn Shimek grew up in Hallettsville and has worked for the Chamber of Commerce for three years helping to organize the festival.
The Chamber of Commerce works to organize the vendors for the festival, which Shimek says brings a boost for the local Hallettsville businesses.
“I think it brings our community together because everybody loves Christmas and seeing the courthouse illuminated with lights,” Shimek said. “It brings back those who have moved away, and it brings tourism to the town.”
