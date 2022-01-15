Community members, family and friends all gathered to help the family of Victoria County Deputy Bryan Simons with the medical expenses of his daughter, 7-year-old Sarah Simons, Saturday at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church.
More than 300 food plates were sold along with donated items sold through live and silent auctions, where many items sold for more than $250.
Sarah often has to travel to Houston and Missouri to see specialists in order to be treat her health issues. These include Primary Adrenal Insufficiency, a condition where her body does not produce the hormone cortisol to adapt to stress and illnesses; NK Cell Immunodeficiency, which prevents her body from adequately fighting infection; Lyme disease, which has caused has caused issues with her liver, pancreas and kidneys; and persistent asthma, which she has to get a monthly infusion for because an inhaler won't work for her.
"We are very blow away," said Aimee Simons, Sarah's mom, noting the donations for the auctions were huge for raising funds for Sarah's medical expenses.
Simons said that trips to Missouri to see a specialist can cost the family upward of $4,000 as a single income household because insurance won't cover the expense of the visit.
The family said they felt overwhelmed with how the community supported them and their daughter.
However, despite these issues, Sarah was running around and playing with friends and siblings throughout the event Saturday, showing the same energy as her favorite superhero, Supergirl, and the same spark that she sees in her favorite animal, the llama.
Sarah's parents try to let their daughter have as normal a childhood as possible despite her condition, noting how they have to be careful when she plays sports like soccer because of the risk that injury can cause to her because of her adrenal issues and her asthma.
But Sarah powers through and constantly inspires her with her spirit, Simons said.
Sarah one day hopes to follow in her father's footsteps because while others look to help her, she wants to return the favor and help people herself.
While Bryan Simons' reaction to that thought was initially a shocked "Oh lord," he will consistently encourage his children to follow their dreams.
"Supergirl is real," Aimee Simons said, and her name is Sarah Simons.
