Any local resident who rides the white Victoria Transit buses around town — or anyone who’s ever wished there were better bus options — can voice their opinion on the future of public transit in the Crossroads this week.
A survey being conducted by the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, which is due July 1, provides community members a chance to let city planners known “what they want to see from us in the next five years,” said transportation planner Colin Keller.
The survey, which takes about five minutes to complete and is available in English and Spanish, can be accessed at gcrpc.org by clicking one of the links on the bottom of the home page.
Keller said the survey is an effort to improve Victoria Transit’s existing service and attract new riders as part of the planning commission’s upcoming five-year plan.
“Since the public transportation services are owned by the public, your voices and ideas drive the development of the five-year plan,” Keller said. “It’ll shape not just what projects we pursue, (but also) route realignments, additional stops, service hours, safety, accessibility, sustainability — these are all projects we could prioritize.”
Owners of local business and nonprofits can fill out an additional section at the end of the survey to provide their own feedback.
Victoria Transit offers four fixed routes with 160 scheduled stops that travel within city limits on either an hourly or twice-hourly schedule from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Other services offered include a para-transit service for people with limited mobility, a flex and evening service that runs nights and Saturdays, a commuter bus system that serves Placedo, Edna, Lolita and the Inteplast plant and a rural demand service available across the region where residents can reserve a ride 24 hours in advance.
“It’s open to everybody,” Keller said.
Those who prefer to fill out a paper version of the survey can call the planning commission at 361-578-1587 or visit their offices at 1908 N. Laurent St. Surveys are also being handed out on Victoria Transit buses.
