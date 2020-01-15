Cynthia Garley, 71, a retired emergency room nurse, has experienced a stormy couple of years, but the sun is beginning to shine through.
A moldy odor, rotten floorboards, warped walls and the wind blowing through her trailer since Hurricane Harvey hit are being replaced by the comfort and sheen of a new three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Hope Meadows, a news subdivision in Bloomington. The subdivision is made possible by volunteers with Mennonite Disaster Service, Disaster Aid Ohio and Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity as well as resources from numerous other agencies and nonprofit organizations.
A dedication and blessing for 10 of the 40 houses, including Garley’s, is at 10 a.m. Thursday. Guest speakers will include Mark Longoria, the chairman of the board of the Victoria Long-term Recovery Group, County Commissioner Danny Garcia, County Judge Ben Zeller, Atlee Kaufman with Disaster Aid Ohio, and Kevin King with Mennonite Disaster Service.
“I can’t wait to move in,” Garley said. “I’m looking forward to stable floors and a stable place to live, and not getting whiffs of mold.”
In 2017, Hurricane Harvey ravaged Garley’s mobile home in Flamingo Estates in Victoria. About six months later, she became sick with an illness that doctors were unable to identify. Suddenly unable to walk or even think, she was admitted to a hospital, and later, a nursing and rehabilitation center. There, she regained some of her mobility.
While FEMA covered the expense of replacing the missing wall in her bathroom and some of the flooring, Garley did not have money to repair the rest of her home. Portions of the hanging ceiling were nailed up by her grandson. Blown out windows around the trailer were covered with sheets of plywood. And gaps created when the trailer was knocked off its axis were filled with expandable sealant.
“This is nothing but God’s blessing because, you know, I was planning on renting a house but you have to pay $1,000 before you can even move in, plus a deposit,” she said. “Then I got this call to see if my situation was resolved.”
At first, Garley thought her trailer would be replaced by another one. Then, her case manager at the Victoria County Long-term Recovery Group described the Bloomington option. The idea of living in a house seemed safer to her than opting for another trailer, so she submitted her application. She and her daughter, Tyra Garley, and her grandson will move into the new house in the near future.
“I’m just looking forward to having a home, of being somewhere where it’s yours,” Tyra Garley said. “I love everything about the house.”
The damage sustained by some houses in the county could be repaired by organizations helping to rebuild after the storm, while the damage to others was beyond repair, said Commissioner Danny Garcia.
“Some took a while before we could get to them, so the mold set in, especially in the mobile homes,” Garcia said. “Mennonite Disaster Service has a policy about mold. They won’t repair it because of the risk and liability. Mold is very hard to get rid of, so they would rather put them in a new home. This put a line of qualified people in place for homes in Hope Meadows.”
Garcia said that while it is important to continue recognizing the good fortune so many families are experiencing with these new homes, it also is important to acknowledge the organizations – Mennonite Disaster Service and Disaster Aid Ohio – that are coordinating and performing the work.
“They are leaving their homes and their families sometimes for months at a time to come and give someone else hope that they may have a home,” Garcia said. “These people are not looking for recognition, but my God, if it was not for them, the rebuilding process in our area, south Victoria County, would have been extremely difficult.”
Tom Smucker, with Mennonite Disaster Service, said construction of all 10 houses being dedicated will wrap up in a week to 10 days. With volunteer builders from Disaster Aid Ohio, the goal is to complete 30 total houses by the end of April. Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, with financial support from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, will begin building the remaining 10 houses in March.
Mennonite Disaster Service has provided aid after disasters for about 70 years, Smucker said.
“It started when a Sunday school class responded to some flooding in Kansas … and the circle just kept getting bigger,” Smucker said. “This is part of our faith. It all comes out of helping others in need.”
Smucker said the all-electric houses are constructed to withstand 140 mph winds. When deemed necessary by case managers, the houses also are built with ramps and other accommodations for the handicapped. The walls are constructed with 2-by-6 boards that allow for more insulation and improved energy efficiency.
“I can almost guarantee you that they will pay far less (for energy) than they pay in their older, poorly insulated homes,” Smucker said. “These approximately 1,000-square-foot houses are affordable to maintain on low and fixed incomes.”
So far 28 homeowners have been approved to date for the 40-house subdivision, said Rick Villa, development director for the Long-term Recovery Group.
“We have had outstanding support from the city and the county, and of course Mennonite Disaster Service and Disaster Aid Ohio ... it’s just terrific how everybody works together on this project,” Villa said. “And we always continue to thank Rebuild Texas Fund, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and Habitat for Humanity for their involvement in this project as well. And this project could not have gone to this level without the disaster case management organizations – St. Vincent de Paul, Rio Texas UMCOR, Lutheran Social Services and the Victoria County Long-term Recovery Group.”
Garley said she is thankful, and she looks forward to bringing plants to adorn her new home.
