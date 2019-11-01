Crossroads community members began gathering pet supplies Friday on behalf of a celebrated Victoria County veterinarian who is grieving the recent death of a dear friend.
“People were asking ‘What can we do?’” said Tabitha Autry, who works for Dr. Sandra Cochran at Acres of Animals Boarding Kennel.
Friends, clients and concerned community members shared Facebook posts Friday, asking the public to donate pet supplies to the kennel on behalf of Cochran.
Monetary donations will also be accepted.
“She needs help right now. In true Dr. C fashion, she is asking for nothing for herself, only supplies for the animals,” according to the post.
Thursday morning, fire destroyed Cochran’s Victoria County home, killing her friend, housemate and employee Theresa Hernandez, 70.
Hernandez had worked with Cochran at Acres of Animals for about 30 years.
Like Cochran, Hernandez was known for her compassion and appreciation for animals.
As an employee of Cochran’s, Hernandez assisted the veterinarian in providing low-cost spays and neuters for cats not only in Victoria County but throughout the Crossroads.
They offered that service to many, including Victoria’s Trap-Neuter-Return organization, an advocacy group for stray cats.
“We’re doing this in Theresa’s name,” said Terri Ellis, a Victoria County woman and longtime client of Cochran’s.
