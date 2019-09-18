The Community Safety Fair and National Night Out Kickoff Party is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Community Center.
"The fair addresses concerns we have in the community," said John Turner, event organizer and crime prevention officer for the Victoria Police Department. "We all want the same thing — a safe environment to live, work and raise our families in, we just approach it from different directions."
About 60 safety, nonprofit and health-related organizations will have booths at the event. They will include first-responders such as the police department, the sheriff's office, and city and county fire departments. Emergency vehicles including firetrucks will be onsite for all to explore.
Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Hospital will have booths, and Zumba instructors from the YMCA will encourage attendees to dance. Nonprofits including the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and a couple of suicide prevention organizations will provide information.
The Salvation Army will provide tours of its 60-foot tractor-trailer disaster unit that houses a 42-foot kitchen and share ways the unit will benefit the area in the case of future disasters, said Captain Kenny Jones, commanding officer of the Salvation Army.
"We try to encourage everyone to take part in the community and see what they can do to make the community a better place," Turner said. "We can all play a small role so no one person has to do a ton of stuff."
Children will entertain with dance routines and martial arts demonstrations throughout the event. Participating organizations will include the Victoria All Star Dance Academy, Ballet Folklorico, Victoria Karate Academy and Zhonghua School of Chinese Martial Arts. The Victoria Stars and Stripes Cloggers also will perform. Many of the vendors will provide games and other activities for the children.
Mayor Rawley McCoy and County Commissioner Danny Garcia will speak, the Boy Scouts will conduct the flag ceremony and the St. Joseph High School Choir will sing the national anthem. Around 1,000 people are expected to attend.
National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that works to develop and improve relationships between law enforcement and members of the community.
"We try to expand the event to involve more organizations and groups in the community every year," Turner said. "We get as many people out there as we can."
