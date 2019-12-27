The new year will offer an opportunity for fresh starts, and the Cuero Wellness Center will take full advantage with a one-mile walk or jog through Cuero’s Christmas in the Park at 6 p.m. Jan. 2.
More than 85 people already have registered for the family-friendly, one-mile “New Year. Fresh Start. Community Walk,” which is impressive considering this is the first year to host the event, said Emily Weatherly, marketing and development director for Cuero Regional Hospital.
“We want to encourage people to get out, be healthy and walk,” she said. “We can keep the Christmas spirit flowing into the new year.”
The first 100 paid participants will receive a long-sleeve maroon T-shirt commemorating the New Year walk. They can register and pay $20 at active.com (search for New Year. Fresh Start. Cuero Community Walk.). All proceeds will fund more lighted displays in Cuero’s Christmas in the Park. They should arrive at 5 p.m. to sign in and receive the T-shirt.
The walk is free for people who do not want a T-shirt. For those not interested in registering and purchasing a T-shirt, they simply need to arrive at 5 p.m. to sign a waiver to participate.
“This is not only a great opportunity to walk in the park but also to take photographs with the lighted exhibits for Christmas cards next year,” Weatherly said.
